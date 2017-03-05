Warriors Fight Off Knicks, Get Back in Win Column

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates his shot in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2017 in New York City.

Suddenly, nothing comes easy for the Warriors. Even the NBA’s bottom-feeders are making them sweat.

The perspiration paid off, however, as the Warriors held off the stubborn Knicks for a 112-105 victory Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Video Tension Mounts Before Conflicting Trump Rallies in Berkeley

The Warriors, whose streak of games without back-to-back losses ended Thursday, extended to 294 their streak of games without three consecutive losses.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry showed signs of shaking their simultaneous slump, with Curry scoring a game-high 31 points and Thompson totaling 29. Draymond Green finished with 13 points and Zaza Pachulia adding 10.

Video South Bay Correctional Deputies on Leave After Arrests

Though the Warriors (51-11) prevailed, their offensive submitted the latest in a string of subpar performances. After shooting 36.2 percent from the field in the first half, they recovered to shoot 56.1 percent in the second to finish at 45.5.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points to lead the Knicks, who fell to 25-38 -- 9-25 since Dec. 22.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

For most of the game -- and the first time in a week -- Curry looked like his customarily dynamic self.

Curry’s line: 31 points (11-of-24 from the field, including 5-of-13 beyond the arc, 4-of-6 from the line), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. He put up 15 points in the third quarter, pretty much burying his slump. He played 37 minutes and finished plus-22.

TURNING POINT

Investigative California Residents Exposed to Contaminated Water

After a Kristaps Porzingis 3-pointer pulled the Knicks within one (97-96) with 5:56 remaining, the Warriors responded with a 9-3 run to go up 106-99 with 3:01 left.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: F Kevin Durant (L MCL sprain, tibial bone bruise) was listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

Knicks: C Willy Hernangomez (L ankle sprain) and Maurice Ndour (R ankle sprain) were listed as questionable. Hernangomez was upgraded to active prior to tipoff. C Joakim Noah (L knee surgery) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to action Monday in Atlanta, where they face the Hawks at Philips Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.