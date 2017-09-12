Golden State Warriors Jerseys to Feature Rakuten Badge

Golden State Warriors jerseys will look a bit different this upcoming season.

That's because the team has formed a multi-year partnership with Japan-based Rakuten to plaster the company's logo on all team uniforms.

The new badge, which measures roughly 2 1/2 inches by 2 1/2 inches, will be housed on the front of jerseys opposite of the Nike logo, according to the team. The badge will be displayed on all regular season, postseason and summer league uniforms.

The 2017-2018 season marks the first time in NBA history that teams are allowed to sign jersey sponsorship deals.

Rakuten, which was founded in Tokyo in 1997, is an internet company that sells a host of products ranging from electronics to apparel.

"Rakuten is an innovative global leader that we knew would align well with our values and principles as an organization," Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts said in a statement. "We have incredible fan support around the globe and this partnership is another way to not only continue to grow the Warriors brand globally, but also further connect with our fans in Japan, Asia and Europe."