Warriors Lose Back-to-Back For First Time Since April 2015

CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 02: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors waits to reenter a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 2, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On a night when Steve Kerr was firing clipboards, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were misfiring 3-pointers and the Warriors, as a team, were showing only glimpses of fire, it added up to the end of a beloved streak.

A 94-87 loss to the Bulls on Thursday night ended at 146 the number of consecutive games the Warriors had gone without back-to-back defeats.

The Warriors (50-11) last lost back-to-back games on April 5 and April 7 in 2015.

Curry scored 23 points to lead the Warriors, missed 17 of his 27 shots and nine of his 11 3-pointers. He made two, enough to surpass Kobe Bryant on the all-time list of triples.

Thompson had a tougher night at United Center, scoring 13 points on 5-of-22 shooting, including 1-of-11 beyond the arc.

Draymond Green (12 points), Pat McCaw (11) and Andre Iguodala (10) rounded out the scoring leaders for the Warriors (50-11). McCaw started at small forward for the injured Kevin Durant.

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points to lead the Bulls (31-30), who won for the fifth time in six games.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Though his numbers were not spectacular, no one performed as needed better than backup big man David West.

West’s line: 2 points (1-of-5 shooting), five rebounds, five assists and one block. He played 16 minutes and finished plus-5. He was one of three Warriors to finish in the plus category.

TURNING POINT: After the Warriors pulled ahead 85-84 on a layup by West with 5:43 remaining, they went stone cold -- 1-of-11 from the field -- over the remainder of the game as the Bulls closed it out with a 10-2 run.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Kevin Durant (L knee sprain, tibial bone bruise) was listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

Bulls: G Michael Carter-Williams (L patellar tendinitis) and F Paul Zipser (L ankle tendinitis) were listed as questionable. Zipser was upgraded to active prior to tipoff.

WHAT’S NEXT: The Warriors return to action Sunday afternoon in New York, where they will face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Pacific.