Warriors: No Timetable for Kevin Durant Return After Knee Injury | NBC Bay Area
Warriors: No Timetable for Kevin Durant Return After Knee Injury

By NBC Bay Area and CSN Bay Area

    Kevin Durant suffered a Grade 2 Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) sprain and a tibial bone bruise, the Warriors announced on Wednesday morning.

    He will be out of action indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four (4) weeks. There is no timetable for his return, but it has not been ruled out that he could play again before the end of the regular season.

    Durant left last night’s game in Washington with 10:27 remaining in the first quarter and underwent an MRI at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in the DC area.

    The final game of the regular season is on Wednesday, April 12.

    This breaking news story will be updated.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
