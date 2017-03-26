Warriors Re-Issue Ticket Fraud Warning, Treat Some Victims

Imagine the sinking feeling: You've paid hundreds of dollars for tickets to a Golden State Warriors game and then you're turned away at the gate because your tickets are counterfeit.

That scenario has played out for more than a thousand fans this season, Warriors officials said. As recent as Sunday night, 20 people who showed up for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies got the awful news that their tickets were no good, the team said.

So the Warriors took the opportunity to remind people once again about the dangers of buying tickets from second and third parties. They also gave some of the unsuspecting fans a treat Sunday, randomly selecting some of the victims of those ticket scams and seats inside one of two VIP suites for the game against Memphis.

Some of those fans were among 58 who were sent home with bad tickets on March 8 when the Boston Celtics were in town. That night was one of the worst on record for ticket fraud, the Warriors said.

The team also flew in a little boy and his mother from Atlanta for Sunday's game. The two Warriors fans enjoyed first-class accomodations and courtside seats, compliments of the team, after they got burned in a ticket scam earlier this season.