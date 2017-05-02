Warriors Take Control Early, Run Away From Jazz in Game 1

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 02: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors attempts a shot against Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during Game One of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 2, 2017 in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND -- The eight-day layoff wasn’t so bad after all for the Warriors.

With all five starters scoring in double figures Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, they reeled off a 106-94 victory over Utah in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 22 points to lead the offense, followed by 17 apiece from Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. Klay Thompson put in 15 points and Zaza Pachulia added 10.

Though the Warriors’ long-range shooting was off (7-of-29, 24.1 percent from deep), they defended at championship level, limiting the Jazz to 42.9-percent shooting from the field while taking command in the first half.

Investigative CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

All 13 available Warriors entered the game, as they wound up with 20 points off 14 Utah turnovers while committing only seven themselves.

Center Rudy Gobert scored 13 points to lead the Jazz. All-Star forward Gordon Hayward was held to 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-9 from deep.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Green was all over the place, at both ends, his energy driving the Warriors all evening.

Green’s line: 17 points (5-of-10 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 beyond the arc, 5-of-7 from the line), eight rebounds, six assists, two block and two steals. He played 34 minutes and finished plus-19.

TURNING POINT: After a Gordon Hayward jumper pulled the Jazz within two, 23-21, with 1:24 remaining in the first quarter, the Warriors responded with a 16-4 run, spanning the first and second quarters for a 39-25 lead with 9:22 left in the half.

The Warriors went up as much as 17 (58-41) in the first half.

Utah pulled within seven in the second half, but never got any closer.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: F Matt Barnes (R foot bone bruise) was listed as probable and prior to tipoff upgraded to available. G Shaun Livingston (R finger sprain/hand contusion) was listed as questionable and prior to tipoff upgraded to available. F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) was listed as out.

Jazz: F Derrick Favors (back soreness) was listed as questionable and prior to tipoff upgraded to available. G Alec Burks (L knee recovery) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night at Oracle Arena, 7:30 tipoff.