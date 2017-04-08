Warriors Win, Durant Records Double-Double in Return

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors goes up to slam dunk the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first quarter of their NBA Basketball game at ORACLE Arena on April 8, 2017 in Oakland, California

OAKLAND -- Unhindered by the early rust exhibited by Kevin Durant in his return, the Warriors extended their win streak to 14 with a 123-101 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans at Oracle Arena Saturday night.

Playing without Stephen Curry, the Warriors leaned on a balanced scoring effort, with seven players reaching double figures, led by Klay Thompson’s 20 points.

Durant totaled 16 points (and a team-high 10 rebounds) in his first game since Feb 28. Ian Clark put in 17, JaVale McGee 16, Andre Iguodala 15, Shaun Livingston 14 apiece and Draymond Green 13.

The Warriors (66-14) were credited with 36 assists, for their 50th game with at least 30. They join the 1984-85 Lakers as the only NBA teams with 50 games of at least 30 assists.

Guard Quinn Cook led New Orleans with 22 points. Former Warriors guard Jordan Crawford came off the bench to score 21 as the Pelicans (33-47), lost for the fourth consecutive time.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

If Durant being on the court for 31 productive minutes (2-of-8 in the first half, 4-of-7 in the second) was the most welcome sight of the night for the Warriors, Green’s performance could not be far behind.

Green’s line: 13 points (4-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3-6 from deep, 2-of-2 from the line), eight rebounds, three assists and one block. He played 21 minutes and was plus-17.

Green clearly benefited from his rest night Wednesday in Phoenix.

TURNING POINT

After the Pelicans pulled within two (44-42) on a finger roll by Jrue Holiday with 2:45 left in the second quarter, the Warriors reeled off a 23-8 run spanning the end of the half and the early third quarter, taking a 67-50 lead on a Livingston jumper with 8:4 left in the quarter.

New Orleans spent the remainder of the game facing a double-digit deficit, getting no closer than 12.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: F Matt Barnes sustained a right ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not return. G Stephen Curry (L knee contusion) and F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) were listed as out. C Damian Jones is on assignment with Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

Pelicans: C Omer Asik (illness), F/C DeMarcus Cousins (R Achilles tendinitis), F Anthony Davis (L knee soreness), F E’Twaun Moore (L ankle sprain) and F Quincy Pondexter (L knee rehab) were listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to action Monday night, when the play host to the Utah Jazz at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

