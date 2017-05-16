Warriors Win Running Away in Game 2 vs. the Spurs

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at ORACLE Arena on May 16, 2017 in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND -- The Warriors extended their postseason win streak to 10 in a row, an ongoing franchise record, cruising to a 136-100 victory Tuesday night over the Spurs in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Stephen Curry provided most of the juice for the wire-to-wire win, pouring in a game-high 29 points as the Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series before a roaring sellout crowd at Oracle Arena.

Six more Warriors scored in double figures, with rookie Pat McCaw tossing in 18 points, Kevin Durant 16, Draymond Green 13, Klay Thompson 11, and Ian Clark and Shaun Livingston 10 apiece.

All 13 available Warriors entered the game, and all 13 scored as they posted their highest points total of the playoffs.

Though the Warriors were outrebounded (50-39), they more than offset that by shooting 56.2 from the field -- 65.1 percent in the first half -- while limiting the Spurs to 37 percent.

Forward Jonathan Simmons, starting for injured All-Star Kawhi Leonard, led San Antonio with 22 points.

STANDOUT PERFORMER: Most everybody wearing a Warriors jersey played well, but Curry was the most dominating player on the floor.

Curry’s line: 29 points (8-of-12 shooting from the field, 6-of-8 from beyond the arc, 7-of-7 from the line), seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals. He played 31 minutes and was plus-24.

Curry now has 287 3-pointers for his career, moving into sixth place on the all-time list. Next up: Kobe Bryant, with 292.

TURNING POINT: The Warriors blew it open early, opening with a 9-2 run and taking a 22-10 lead en route to a 33-16 advantage after one quarter.

The Spurs got no closer than 14 over the rest of the first half and no closer than 20 after halftime.

INJURY UPDATE: Warriors: C Zaza Pachulia sustained a right heel contusion in the first quarter and did not return. F Andre Iguodala (L knee soreness) was listed as questionable and downgraded to out prior to tipoff. F Kevon Looney (L hip strain) was listed as out.

Spurs: F Kawhi Leonard (L ankle sprain) was listed as doubtful and downgraded to out prior to tipoff. G Tony Parker (L quadriceps tendon surgery) was listed as out.

WHAT’S NEXT: The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday at AT&T Center in San Antonio for Game 3 of the series. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Pacific.