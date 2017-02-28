Washington Redskins Place Franchise Tag on Kirk Cousins | NBC Bay Area
Washington Redskins Place Franchise Tag on Kirk Cousins

    Getty Images
    Quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at FedExField Nov. 13 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

    The Washington Redskins placed a franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for a second-straight year, meaning he can't negotiate with other teams.

    "Tag! I'm it!" he tweeted.

    The second franchise tag comes with a 20 percent raise, meaning the 28-year-old quarterback would earn about $24 million playing for Washington under the franchise tag next season.

    The Redskins could still trade Cousins.

    Cousins earned about $20 million under the franchise tag in 2016 after he couldn't reach a long-term deal with the team.

    He set single-season team records for attempts, completions and passing yards (4,917) and tied his team record with seven 300-yard passing games for the season. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, finishing with a 97.2 passer rating, seventh-best in the league.

    The Redskins drafted Cousins out of Michigan State in the fourth round in 2012. Over five seasons he played in 46 games, starting 41.

