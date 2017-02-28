Quarterback Kirk Cousins looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at FedExField Nov. 13 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins placed a franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins for a second-straight year, meaning he can't negotiate with other teams.

"Tag! I'm it!" he tweeted.

The second franchise tag comes with a 20 percent raise, meaning the 28-year-old quarterback would earn about $24 million playing for Washington under the franchise tag next season.

The Redskins could still trade Cousins.

Cousins earned about $20 million under the franchise tag in 2016 after he couldn't reach a long-term deal with the team.

He set single-season team records for attempts, completions and passing yards (4,917) and tied his team record with seven 300-yard passing games for the season. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, finishing with a 97.2 passer rating, seventh-best in the league.

The Redskins drafted Cousins out of Michigan State in the fourth round in 2012. Over five seasons he played in 46 games, starting 41.