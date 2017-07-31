Watchdog Group to File Complaint Against Google

A watchdog group on Monday is expected to file a legal complaint against Google for gathering customers' credit and debit card information.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center is asking for a full investigation into the tech giant's practice, claiming that Google gathers U.S. customers' banking information without revealing how they receive that information and fails to provide customers with the ability to opt out, according to the Washington Post.

Critics worry that the personal information could end up in the wrong hands, but Google has fired back.

Google argues that the program helps prove the effectiveness of online ads. The Mountain View-based company adds that in no way are they allowing others to access customer information and that customers can indeed opt out.