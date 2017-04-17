Water Flowing Down Damaged Main Spillway at Oroville Dam

Riverbend Park and the Oroville Dam's spillways are seen in Oroville, California on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Almost 200,000 people were under evacuation orders in Northern California Monday after a threat of catastrophic failure at the United States' tallest dam. Officials said the threat had subsided for the moment as water levels at the Oroville Dam, 75 miles north of Sacramento, have eased. But people were still being told to stay out of the area. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Officials have reopened the damaged spillway at Oroville Dam as more rain moved across Northern California.

The state said Monday that inflows to the lake are running at 28,224 cubic feet per second while outflows down the spillway are running at 35,000 cubic feet per second.

Using the spillway was necessary because enough water can't be released through the powerhouse underneath the dam to keep up with the inflow.

The National Weather Service expects scattered showers through Thursday in the area.

In February, authorities ordered the evacuation of 188,000 people downstream after surging releases of water tore away chunks of the main spillway and then the secondary emergency spillway eroded. Residents were allowed to return home later that week. Authorities said the dam itself suffered no damage.