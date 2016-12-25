'We Have Never Seen This Before': CHP Officers Stunned by Use of Zip Ties in Place of Car Chains | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Singer George Michael Dies at 53
NBC_OTS_BAY1

'We Have Never Seen This Before': CHP Officers Stunned by Use of Zip Ties in Place of Car Chains

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    CHP Truckee
    CHP officers out of Truckee posted this photograph on Facebook as an example of what not to do when it snows.

    California Highway Patrol officers out of Truckee made an odd request Friday on their Facebook page.

    “Seriously don’t be this guy!” they wrote.

    The man in question had attached five orange zip ties to his car’s tire in lieu of chains to enable driving in the snow.

    “Can officially say we have never seen this before,” the officers wrote, stressing, “These will not suffice as traction control devices.”

    Also, the zip ties are not legally allowed in California, they said.

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices