Weather Service Warns of Storm-Fueled Dangers at Bay Area Beaches | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Weather Service Warns of Storm-Fueled Dangers at Bay Area Beaches

By Bay City News

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    File photo.

    Hazards at many San Francisco Bay and Monterey Bay area beaches will be present through Wednesday evening because of a strong North Pacific storm, National Weather Service officials said.

    Large waves, sneaker waves and rip currents are forecast until 6 p.m. along the coasts of Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

    Sneaker waves are expected Wednesday morning and large waves of 15 to 20 feet or higher are expected later in the afternoon, weather service officials said.

    Visitors are encouraged to stay out of the water, stay off rocks along the ocean, stay back from the water and face the ocean at all times. Large waves may catch visitors off guard and pull them into a cold, turbulent current, according to the weather service.

    Steep beaches are the most dangerous. Weather service officials are warning visitors that large wave sets are possible after long sets of smaller waves lasting up to 30 minutes.

    Published at 11:39 AM PST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 1:23 PM PST on Dec 21, 2016
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices