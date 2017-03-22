Heavy Downpours Trigger Slick Roads, Flooding Concerns | NBC Bay Area
Heavy Downpours Trigger Slick Roads, Flooding Concerns

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Flooding returns to Orinda. (March 22, 2017)

    Another round of rain early Wednesday lashed portions of the Bay Area, triggering headaches on the roadways and more flooding concerns.

    A fatal crash on Interstate 580 near Harrison Street in Oakland temporarily blocked all lanes of westbound traffic during the early morning commute, California Highway Patrol officers said on Twitter.

    At least three lanes of traffic re-opened just after 5:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

    In nearby Orinda, flash flooding at Orinda town center reignited fears for residents trying to dry out after a soaking wet winter.

