Weekend Storms Shut Down Highways in Bay Area

A portion of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz was closed because of weekend storms. Jan. 9, 2017

Some major roadways are closed on Monday because of the weekend stormy weather.

Those include:

A mudslide about 3 a.m. Monday closed lanes on Highway 1 in Pacifica at Reina Del Mar.

The Great Highway in San Francisco.

Highway 17 in Santa Cruz near the Glenwood cutoff.

Niles Canyon State Route 84 between Fremont and Sunol.

U.S. Highway 101 in Gilroy was shut down due Sunday night because of flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. The freeway was closed in both directions south of Monterey Street, just after 9 p.m., and the CHP issued a Sig-alert. By 11 p.m., the southbound lanes were under about 3 feet of water.