Weekend Storms Shut Down Highways in Bay Area | NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Portions of 6 Highways Shut Down
NBC_OTS_BAY1
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Weekend Storms Shut Down Highways in Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Damian Trujillo
    A portion of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz was closed because of weekend storms. Jan. 9, 2017

    Some major roadways are closed on Monday because of the weekend stormy weather.

    Those include:

    • A mudslide about 3 a.m. Monday closed lanes on Highway 1 in Pacifica at Reina Del Mar.
    • The Great Highway in San Francisco.
    • Highway 17 in Santa Cruz near the Glenwood cutoff.
    • Niles Canyon State Route 84 between Fremont and Sunol.
    • U.S. Highway 101 in Gilroy was shut down due Sunday night because of flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. The freeway was closed in both directions south of Monterey Street, just after 9 p.m., and the CHP issued a Sig-alert. By 11 p.m., the southbound lanes were under about 3 feet of water.

    Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices