Wildlife 'Babies' Take Over Peninsula Recovery Center

Chirps, squawks and other wildlife cries can be heard at the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Wildlife Care Center as staff treats a variety of injured or abandoned animals. (Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017)

"Right now is the time that we're actually getting very busy with them," said Manager Patrick Hogan. "[Residents] should know that if they see any sick, injured or orphaned animals, they should definitely call us right away. People shouldn't care for the animals themselves."

Coined as "baby season" for the wildlife species currently nesting newborns, the Burlingame-based center put out a list of tips for Peninsula residents who might come across baby animals that have chosen their yards or nearby trails as their temporary homes.

"This is an especially vulnerable time for area wildlife," said Director Laura Hawkins.

In a statement, the center recommended not leaving pet food outside and securing trashcans, crawl spaces, chimneys and air vents. People are also encouraged to check for rabbit holes and bird nests before mowing lawns or removing trees and bushes.

"To keep animals from establishing nests or dens in basements or garages, it’s best to make homes and properties less attractive to wildlife," according to the statement.

The center also wants dog owners to be on high alert as coyotes can be particularly aggressive to wandering dogs.

To prevent injuries, officials suggest keeping dogs on leashes and not allowing them into areas that could be coyote or animal dens.

For more information, the PHS/SPCA Wildlife Care Center can be reached at 650-340-7022 ext. 314.