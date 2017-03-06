Winter Wonderland! Snow Covers Bay Area Peaks, Roads

Snow covers roads and trees in Saratoga near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard. (March 6, 2017)

It's usually a rare surprise in the Bay Area, but snow on Monday once again returned to higher-elevation regions.

A heavy dusting of the wintry mix could be seen early Monday blanketing Saratoga near Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard, where the elevation is about 2,000 feet.

Video Tension Mounts Before Conflicting Trump Rallies in Berkeley

Monday's dustings come on the heels of cold weather system on Sunday that covered several Bay Area peaks, including Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County, Mount Hamilton just east of San Jose and Mount Tamalpais in Marin County with snow. Those chilly temperatures combined with scattered showers also caused hail in several areas too.

Mount Diablo, which is about 3,800 feet, saw a good amount of snow, and Mount Tam, which is just above 2,500 feet, received a significant dusting.

Video South Bay Correctional Deputies on Leave After Arrests

Mount Hamilton, the tallest peak in the Bay Area at nearly 4,400 feet, was blanketed with snow.

Despite temperatures dipping into the low 30s Sunday night, most people welcomed the change of scenery.

"I think that's wonderful; I love to see snow," said Michael Pliner, of Saratoga.

The combination of near-freezing temeratures and scattered showers offer the potential for more snow and possible sleet at lower elevations around the region on Monday morning, according to forecasters.