Though it was neither an outright forfeit nor an unconditional surrender, it surely was a night the Warriors want to forget as quickly as possible.

With one All-Star hurt and four regulars resting on the bench, the Warriors on Saturday turned to their reserves, who were blistered 107-85 by the somewhat less short-handed Spurs at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

In the race for the No. 1 overall seed, the Warriors’ (52-14) lead over the Spurs (51-14) has shrunk to a half-game.

Ian Clark came off the bench to put in a game-high 36 points to lead the Warriors in scoring, as the makeshift starting lineup -- Shaun Livingston, Pat McCaw, Matt Barnes, Kevon Looney, Zaza Pachulia -- shot 21.3 percent from the field and was outscored 60-31 by the San Antonio starters.

The Warriors shot a season-low 35.9 percent from the field, with Barnes (14 points) and Pachulia (11) being the only other players to score in double figures.

Saint Mary’s College product Patty Mills scored 21 points in 21 minutes to lead San Antonio.

STANDOUT PERFORMER

On a night when absolutely no one distinguished himself, Clark came closest to an acquittal.

Clark’s line: A career-high 36 points (15-of-20 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point distance, 3-of-5 from the line), five rebounds and one steal. He played 34 minutes and finished minus-8.

TURNING POINT

After a layup by James Michael McAdoo pulled the Warriors within seven, 39-32, with 8:49 left in the second quarter, the Spurs reeled off a 14-5 run, punctuated by a Mills 3-pointer, to take a 53-37 lead with 6:24 left in the half.

The Warriors never again got within single digits.

INJURY UPDATE

Warriors: G Stephen Curry (rest), F Kevin Durant (L knee sprain, bone bruise), F Draymond Green (rest), F Andre Iguodala (rest) and G Klay Thompson (rest) were listed as out.

Spurs: F LaMarcus Aldridge (heart arrhythmia), F Kawhi Leonard (concussion protocol), G Dejounte Murray (L groin tightness) and G Tony Parker (back stiffness) were listed as out.

ROSTER NOTE

Warriors C Damian Jones was recalled Saturday morning from Santa Cruz of the NBA Development League.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Warriors return to action Tuesday night at Oracle Arena, where they play host to the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Pacific.