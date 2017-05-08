Woman Beaten in Santa Rosa, Suspect Charged

Authorities in the North Bay say a woman is in critical condition after being savagely beaten and hauled off in a car. Just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, Santa Rosa police received reports of a man at Montgomery Drive and Second Street striking a woman repeatedly with a weapon. About a mile away, police spotted a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers found the woman unconscious in the car. Robert Holladay, 56, now faces attempted murder and kidnapping charges.