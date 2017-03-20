A woman has been committing look-a-like crimes in San Mateo County, sheriff's officials say.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working to identify a woman who has been targeting other women who look similar to her to steal their wallets while they are shopping.

The woman then almost immediately uses the stolen credit cards to obtain thousands of dollars in cash or goods from various banks and stores, sheriff's officials said.

The woman has been committing these crimes in several states and has recently been seen in the Bay Area, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information should email Detective Jerri Cosens at JCosens@smcgov.org or call the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.