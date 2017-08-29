A woman drove her Tesla into the living room of a Novato house. (Aug. 29, 2017)

A Novato house was badly damaged Tuesday morning when a Tesla driver barraged into its living room.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Woodbridge Way, according to fire officials.

The female driver was not hurt, officials said, adding that two adults and a toddler who were home at the time of the crash also escaped without any injuries.

A building inspector called to the scene deemed it uinhabitable, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately available.