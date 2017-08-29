Woman Drives Tesla Into Living Room, Badly Damaging Novato House - NBC Bay Area
Woman Drives Tesla Into Living Room, Badly Damaging Novato House

By Rhea Mahbubani

    A woman drove her Tesla into the living room of a Novato house. (Aug. 29, 2017)

    A Novato house was badly damaged Tuesday morning when a Tesla driver barraged into its living room.

    The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Woodbridge Way, according to fire officials.

    The female driver was not hurt, officials said, adding that two adults and a toddler who were home at the time of the crash also escaped without any injuries. 

    A building inspector called to the scene deemed it uinhabitable, fire officials said.

    No further information was immediately available.

