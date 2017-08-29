A Novato house was badly damaged Tuesday morning when a Tesla driver barraged into its living room.
The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. on Woodbridge Way, according to fire officials.
The female driver was not hurt, officials said, adding that two adults and a toddler who were home at the time of the crash also escaped without any injuries.
A building inspector called to the scene deemed it uinhabitable, fire officials said.
No further information was immediately available.
Published 37 minutes ago