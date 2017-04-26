Woman Struck by Bottle During Altercation Outside San Jose Jack in the Box | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Woman Struck by Bottle During Altercation Outside San Jose Jack in the Box

By Rhea Mahbubani

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A woman was injured and bloodied after being struck with a bottle during an altercation with a group of women outside a Jack in the Box, San Jose police said early Wednesday morning.

    (Published 33 minutes ago)

    A woman was injured and bloodied after being struck with a bottle during an altercation with a group of women outside a Jack in the Box, San Jose police said early Wednesday morning.

    Police say the clash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, a block away from San Jose State University. 

    Officers said the victim, who has been hospitalized, is possibly in her 20s. The suspects were roughly a half dozen women, also in their mid-20s, according to police.

    A source close to the investigation told NBC Bay Area that the woman sustained a head injury, but is expected to survive.

    Jack in the Box employees say they didn't see what happened. 

    No further details were immediately available.  

    Check back for updates.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices