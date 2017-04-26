A woman was injured and bloodied after being struck with a bottle during an altercation with a group of women outside a Jack in the Box, San Jose police said early Wednesday morning.

Woman Struck by Bottle During Altercation Outside San Jose Jack in the Box

Police say the clash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on the 100 block of East San Carlos Street, a block away from San Jose State University.

Officers said the victim, who has been hospitalized, is possibly in her 20s. The suspects were roughly a half dozen women, also in their mid-20s, according to police.

A source close to the investigation told NBC Bay Area that the woman sustained a head injury, but is expected to survive.

Jack in the Box employees say they didn't see what happened.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.