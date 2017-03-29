Woman, 76, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in SF Hit and Run: Police | NBC Bay Area
Woman, 76, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in SF Hit and Run: Police

By Bay City News

    A 76-year-old woman suffered life threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon when a she was struck by a vehicle while walking in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood.

    At about 3:05 p.m., the victim was walking east on Filbert Street near Columbus Avenue when a vehicle struck her, knocking her unconscious, police said.

    The vehicle then fled and was last seen heading north on Columbus Avenue. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

    The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4445 or to text a tip to TIP411 and with SFPD at the beginning of the message.

