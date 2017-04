The Placer County Sheriff posted this picture of deputies examining where a woman who was trying to take a selfie fell off the bridge.

A Sacramento-area woman is expected to survive after falling 60 feet off a bridge near Auburn in Placer County.

The woman was with a group of friends, walking on the catwalk of the Foresthill Bridge when she tried taking a selfie and fell.

The catwalk is closed to the public and illegal to walk on.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.