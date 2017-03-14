Women Nab Pricey Lingerie from Victoria's Secret in Newark | NBC Bay Area
Women Nab Pricey Lingerie from Victoria's Secret in Newark

By NBC Bay Area staff

    NBC Bay Area
    File image of NewPark Mall in Newark.

    Police in Newark are searching for thieves who managed to steal roughly $6,000 worth of bras from a Victoria's Secret store last Friday.

    Three female suspects managed to nab the items from the NewPark Mall location and dump the pricey items into garbage bags, police said. The thieves then bolted from the store and hopped in a waiting car before taking off from the scene.

    Police are examining surveillance video in hopes of identifying and locating the suspects.

    Further information was not available at the time.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago
