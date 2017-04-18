World's Largest Plate of Nachos to Feature Chips Made from Crickets | NBC Bay Area
World's Largest Plate of Nachos to Feature Chips Made from Crickets

By Brendan Weber

    There is a new addition to the wacky list when it comes to unusual world record attempts.

    Food aficionados in San Francisco this Saturday will attempt to break the world record for consuming the largest plate of nachos, but there's a twist.

    The monstrous dish won't house a layer of customary tortilla chips. Instead, it will feature cricket chips — the first ever chips made with cricket flour. The ingredient is created by mashing dried crickets into a high protein powder, according to Chirp Chips.

    Aside from the one-of-a-kind chips, the enormous plate of nachos will also feature 1,000 pounds of nacho cheese, 800 pounds of beans and 400 pounds of corn and salsa.

    The record-breaking effort is slated to take place at 3:00 p.m. at the SOMA Streat Food Park.

    Tickets for the event are available via Eventbrite.

