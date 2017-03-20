A renowned Michelin three-star restaurant in Napa County is among the latest high-end establishments to join the trend of requiring prepaid "tickets."

The French Laundry in Yountville, long considered one of the finest restaurants in the world, now uses a service called Tock for its customers to book a table online because, it seems, even a three-star dining room isn't immune to no-shows.

The new reservation system requires diners to pay for some or all of their meal when they make their reservation. And at the time of purchase, they also can tell the restaurant about any food allergies or make other special requests.

With The French Laundry, the options through Tock show a table in the dining room, for up to seven guests, costs $310 per person, and a table in a private dining room, with eight to 12 guests, costs $400 per diner.

The French Laundry has received Michelin's three-star rating for the past six years in a row, according to the restaurant's website.