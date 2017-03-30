Wounded Veterans Treated to Surfing Lessons in Santa Cruz | NBC Bay Area
Wounded Veterans Treated to Surfing Lessons in Santa Cruz

Sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project, Iraq and Afghanistan war heroes given procession to the beach

    KSBW
    A wounded veteran is greeted in Santa Cruz for Operation Surf. (March 30, 2017)

    The Wounded Warrior Project picked up wounded veterans Thursday at Mineta San Jose International Airport for a day of surfing in Santa Cruz.

    Complete with a police escort, the procession went from the airport to Santa Cruz, where the veterans were given surfing lessons by Amazing Surf Adventures for an event called Operation Surf.

    The event, running through April 5, is in support of severely wounded men and women from various branches of the military who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, according to the Amazing Surf Adventures website.

    Upon their arrival at the airport, the wounded veterans were cheered by dozens of supporters waving American flags and holding signs of gratitude.

    For many of the participants, the trip was their first since leaving the hospital.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago
