UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service center in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. San Francisco police confirmed a shooting at the facility in the Potrero Hill neighborhood but didn't immediately release information on injuries or the shooter.

Nine lawsuits have been filed against United Parcel Service following a shooting in June that left three people dead at the company's San Francisco facility.

The lawsuits were filed Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court, and include two wrongful-death lawsuits filed by the families of Benson Louis and Mike Lefiti. Louis and Lefiti are two of three UPS drivers killed in the workplace shooting. Wayne Chan was the other driver killed in the shooting.

Two workers who were injured in the shooting have also filed lawsuits.

On June 14, police said UPS employee Jimmy Lam opened fire during a morning meeting of UPS drivers at a company warehouse in San Francisco before the drivers went out on deliveries. Lam and the victims worked out of the warehouse.

The violence ended when Lam turned the gun on himself and took his own life as workers ran from the packing facility and police closed in, police have said.

UPS, security company Universal Protection Service and property owner Valacal Company are defendants in all lawsuits.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.