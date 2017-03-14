Yahoo's New Male CEO Will Get Twice Marissa Mayer's Salary | NBC Bay Area
Yahoo's New Male CEO Will Get Twice Marissa Mayer's Salary

Thomas McInerney, 52, has been named head of the new spinoff company Altaba

    FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2015, file photo, then-Yahoo President and CEO Marissa Mayer delivers the keynote address at the first-ever Yahoo Mobile Developer's Conference, in San Francisco.

    The guy hired to run what's left of Yahoo after it imploded under Marissa Mayer will get twice her salary, according to a new filing.

    The company named board member Thomas McInerney, 52, as the head of its new spinoff company, Altaba, NBC News reported.

    McInerney, former CFO at IAC media company - which owns brands such as Tinder, OKCupid, and the Princeton Review - is to get $2 million base pay, the company announced in an SEC filing Monday.

    Mayer will get a $23 million golden parachute, as well as around $57 million in stock options.

