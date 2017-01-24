CEO Jed York said Tuesday he expects the 49ers will have the two top positions in the organization's football structure to be filled shortly after the Super Bowl.

"I would assume that that's going to take place," York told CSNBayArea.com's Ray Ratto at "Words to Action," a discussion of activism in sports at San Jose State.

"I don't know that the staffs are going to be filled out and all those things. But I think the significant hires will be done the week of the Super Bowl."

The 49ers have a window from Friday afternoon through Saturday to meet for a second time with Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, the team's only candidate for the head-coaching job.

The 49ers are prohibited from hiring Shanahan until after Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5. The Falcons meet the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in Houston.

Shanahan is also expected to take part in the process to hire the 49ers' next general manager. Finalists Terry McDonough and George Paton are scheduled to interview with Shanahan, York and 49ers executive Paraag Marathe on Saturday in Atlanta.

McDonough is the Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel. Paton is the Minnesota Vikings' assistant general manager.