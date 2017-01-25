North Korea Ready For New Missile Test: Official | NBC Bay Area
NBC_OTS_BAY1
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

North Korea Ready For New Missile Test: Official

The comments were made by Choe Kang Il, deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP
    File Photo—In this May 9, 2016 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un listens during the party congress in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile "at any time, at any place," a senior regime official exclusively told NBC News.

    If such a launch was successfully carried out, it would be a major step toward Pyongyang's goal of targeting the U.S. mainland with a nuclear-armed weapon.

    The comments were made by Choe Kang Il, deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea's foreign ministry, and highlight international concerns that the Kim Jong Un regime is more technologically advanced than previously thought.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices