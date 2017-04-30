1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Carjacking, Shootings in Los Angeles County

One man is dead and at least three people were wounded Saturday in a Los Angeles County carjacking and series of shootings in Pico Rivera, Whittier and La Mirada, authorities said.
The Coroner's Office identified 33-year-old Jose Sahagun of Norwalk as the victim Sunday.
The carjacking was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the Pico Rivera area, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The carjacked vehicle was found abandoned at 6:30 p.m. at Amelia Mayberry Park, at Painter Avenue and Lakeland Road in unincorporated South Whittier.
The shooters were described as a man and a woman.
Someone in the car began shooting at people about 4 p.m. in Pico Rivera, sheriff's officials said. The exact location was not available.
More shootings occurred in other locations.
One location was at about 4 p.m. at Santa Gertrudes Avenue and Alicante Road, where a man was wounded and taken to a hospital where he died, Rouzan said.
Sheriff's officials said at least four shooting victims were taken from multiple locations to hospitals for treatment, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. They are on the lookout for other possible victims.
A shooting at about 8 p.m. in Santa Fe Springs was also being investigated as related to the others. It was at the Budget Inn near the Santa Ana 5 Freeway and Carmenita Road, Deputy Kelvin Moody of the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.
There was no word if anyone was wounded.
A sheriff's command post was set up at La Mirada High School, 13520 Adelfa Drive, Rouzan said.