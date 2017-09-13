Fifteen U.S. Marines were injured in a training accident involving an amphibious landing vehicle on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, according to the Marine Corps.

The land-based training accident happened at approximately 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, 1st Marine Division public affairs officer 1st Lt. Paul Gainey said.

At the time, the Marines were conducting a scheduled battalion training, Gainey said.

The incident injured 15 Marines from 1st Marine Division; all are being treated for their injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families as they receive medical care," Gainey said in the statement.

The incident is under investigation.

Earlier this month, U.S. Marine Corps officials announced that another Marine had died during training at the base north of San Diego County. On Aug. 30, Private First Class Michael P. Giannattasio was found unresponsive during a land navigation training event with the Basic Reconnaissance Course, School of Infantry West, aboard Camp Pendleton. When medics arrived, they tried to resuscitate the Marine, but it was too late. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



No other information was available.

