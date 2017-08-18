1 Officer Dead, Other in Critical Condition After Fla. Shooting

Two Florida police officers were shot, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition, in Kissimmee, Florida, on Friday night.

Police Chief Jeff O'Dell confirmed that Officer Matthew Baxter died from the incident. He said Sergeant Sam Howard is in critical condition though it "doesn't look good."

O'Dell said it looked like four suspects were involved and two of them were in custody as of early Saturday. It appeared the officers did not return fire at the suspects, O'Dell suggesting they were ambushed.

"We are saddened that two of our heroes will not be going home to their families tonight after response to a shots fired call," Osceola County Commissioner Fred Hawkins Jr. wrote in an email to NBC. "We, Kissimmee, Osceola County, and all of Central Florida community once again ask for prayers due to another senseless tragedy."

President Donald Trump tweeted: "My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you! #LESM"

Florida Governor Rick Scott also tweeted he was "heartbroken" after hearing of the deaths.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs tweeted the deaths are a "heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers." The Orange County sheriff's office also tweeted "solidarity" with the Kissimmee community as they handle the "tragic loss."

In a separate incident in Jacksonville, Florida, two officers were shot, leaving one officer is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition, according to the department's Twitter account. The suspect was shot by police and later died in the hospital.

