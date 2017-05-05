 5 Things You Didn't Know About Cinco de Mayo | NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

5 Things You Didn't Know About Cinco de Mayo

By Danielle Abreu

14 minutes ago

Cinco de Mayo is here.

Friday marks the 155th anniversary of the holiday synonymous with margaritas, cervezas (beer) and Mexican food.

But many would be surprised to learn that Cinco de Mayo is a bigger deal in the U.S. than in Mexico. In fact, it isn’t a Mexican holiday at all. It's an American holiday, created by Latinos in California during the Civil War, according to UCLA professor David Hayes-Bautista.

So before pulling out the piñatas, sombreros and other Mexican accouterments, here are five things you may not know about Cinco de Mayo.

More Photo Galleries
Behind the Scenes: Sacramento Delta Levee Tour
Relive 'We Believe' Warriors' Shocking Upset of Dallas
Connect With Us
AdChoices