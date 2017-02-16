A 7-Year-Old Girl Wrote to Google Asking for a Job, and the CEO Responded | NBC Bay Area
A 7-Year-Old Girl Wrote to Google Asking for a Job, and the CEO Responded

He said he looks forward to receiving her application when she finishes school

    Andy Bridgewater
    A seven-year-old girl from the U.K. wrote to Google asking for a job, and got a response from the company's CEO.

    A 7-year-old girl inspired to work at Google wrote a letter to their offices expressing her interest—and even got a response, CNBC reported.

    Chloe Bridgewater’s father Andy wrote on LinkedIn that his daughter decided to write a letter asking for a job after she saw photos of the bean bags, go-karts and slides at Google’s offices. Chloe’s letter, addressed to "google boss," outlines her goals and qualifications—"I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on," she wrote. She also revealed that the only other person she’s written a letter to is Father Christmas.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to U.K. girl's letter with encouragement, and gave her something to work toward.

    "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school!" he wrote.

    Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago
