Police Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl, Dad After Mom Found Dead in Connecticut

A 6-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut girl who sparked a multi-state Amber Alert has been found safe in Pennsylvania with her father. Police say the father is accused of stabbing and killing the girl’s mother and assaulting the woman’s friend.

Six-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez was reported missing early this morning after police found her mother’s dead body in their home.

Police said officers responded to the house at 69 Greenwood St. in Bridgeport around 2:45 a.m. after the landlord called police to report stabbings

Arriving officers found the two stabbing victims inside a grisly, bloody scene that police referred to as "horrendous." The little girl was missing and police launched a multi-state search for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her 39-year-old father, Oscar Hernandez.

An Amber Alert from Pennsylvania State Police reported the girl and her father are believed to be in the Altoona, Pennsylvania, area, which is nearly 350 miles away from Bridgeport.

Officers responded to the home on Greenwood Street in Bridgeport after the landlord called police to report the stabbings around 2:45 a.m. Arriving officers found the two stabbing victims inside a grisly, bloody scene that police referred to as "horrendous."

According to police, Aylin Sofia Hernandez’s mother, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was dating Oscar Hernandez and the couple lived together.

The other victim, a friend of the mother's who police have also not identified, was stabbed at least 14 times. She was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center and is listed in critical, but stable, condition. Police said they believe she will survive her injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and the other young woman that was assaulted. We are concerned for the little girl, and frankly we're also concerned for the father of the little girl," Bridgeport Police Chief Armando J. Perez, said during a news conference Friday morning.

"This is the ugly, ugly side of domestic violence," Perez added, noting that he has "full confidence" in the Bridgeport Police Department and detective bureau to find Hernandez.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim also spoke during the news conference, calling the incident a "terrible tragedy."

The investigation is in the early stages, but police said they believe the two victims had gone out, arrived home late and an argument ensued.

Police in several states are searching for Aylin, who is 4-feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. It was not clear what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Oscar Hernandez is about 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 185 pounds, according to the Amber Alert issued in New York.

Police said they had not responded to the home for domestic incidents in the past, but a protective order had been issued against Oscar Hernandez, who was accused of assaulting another female.

Traffic signs across the state have an abducted child alert posted to let motorists know to be on the lookout while the search continues.

The Amber Alert issued by New York State Police says Oscar Hernandez was last seen traveling on Jennings Street in Bronx, New York, but Bridgeport police said during a news conference that they do not believe he is still there.

Police urge anyone who sees the father and daughter, or the car, to call Bridgeport Police or 911.

The disappearance of the 6-year-old early Friday morning triggered a multi-state Amber Alert. Police believe Aylin Sofia Hernandez is with Oscar Hernandez and authorities are looking for a silver 2017 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut Plate AG-91925. An earlier alert said he might have been driving a rented gray Hyundai Elantra with New York license plates.

A 6-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut girl who sparked a multi-state Amber Alert has been found safe in Pennsylvania with her father. Police say the father is accused of stabbing and killing the girl’s mother and assaulting the woman’s friend.

Six-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez was reported missing early this morning after police found her mother’s dead body in their home.

Police said officers responded to the house at 69 Greenwood St. in Bridgeport around 2:45 a.m. after the landlord called police to report stabbings.

Arriving officers found the two stabbing victims inside a grisly, bloody scene that police referred to as "horrendous."

The little girl was missing and police launched a multi-state search for 6-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez and her 39-year-old father, Oscar Hernandez.

An Amber Alert from Pennsylvania State Police reported the girl and her father were believed to be in the Altoona, Pennsylvania, area, which is nearly 350 miles away from Bridgeport.

According to police, Aylin Sofia Hernandez’s mother, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was dating Oscar Hernandez and the couple lived together.The other victim, a friend of the mother's who police have also not identified, was stabbed at least 14 times.

She was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center and is listed in critical, but stable, condition. Police said they believe she will survive her injuries.

"Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased and the other young woman that was assaulted. We are concerned for the little girl, and frankly we're also concerned for the father of the little girl," Bridgeport Police Chief Armando J. Perez, said during a news conference Friday morning.

"This is the ugly, ugly side of domestic violence," Perez added, noting that he has "full confidence" in the Bridgeport Police Department and detective bureau to find Hernandez.

Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim also spoke during the news conference, calling the incident a "terrible tragedy."

The investigation is in the early stages, but police said they believe the two victims had gone out, arrived home late and an argument ensued.

Police said they had not responded to the home for domestic incidents in the past, but a protective order had been issued against Oscar Hernandez, who was accused of assaulting another female.