Engineer Charged in Deadly Amtrak Derailment

Brandon Bostian (inset) of Queens, New York, has been identified as the engineer of the train in the deadly Amtrak derailment in Philadelphia

The engineer operating Amtrak 188 when it careened off the tracks in North Philadelphia two years ago has been charged criminally in the derailment, the Pennsylvania attorney general announced Friday.

Brandon Bostian was charged shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a mere seven hours before the statute of limitations was set to expire in the case.

DeVos Booed at Commencement for Historically Black College

The graduating class of 2017 booed and turned their backs on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during her commencement address at historically black Bethune-Cookman University. DeVos delivered the address despite weeks of protest from students, Bethune-Cookman alumni and local NAACP leaders. (Published Thursday, May 11, 2017)

Amtrak 188 was traveling 105 mph when it jumped the tracks negotiating a large curve at Frankford Junction on May 12, 2015. Several cars overturned and one was crushed like a aluminum can. The speed limit for the curve was set at 50 mph.



Eight passengers were killed and dozens injured. Bostian told investigators he blacked out and couldn't remember the moments leading up to the crash.



Bostian faces eight counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of causing or risking a catastrophe and numerous counts of reckless endangerment.

The case was transferred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office earlier this week after a Philadelphia judge ordered a private criminal complaint move forward. Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams previously declined to file charges against Bostian.

Descendants of Syphilis Study Still Fight Stigma

Decades later, it’s still hard to grasp what the federal government did to hundreds of black men in rural Alabama -- commonly known today as the “Tuskegee Syphilis Study.” Relatives still struggle with the stigma of being linked to the experiment. (Published Wednesday, May 10, 2017)

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

