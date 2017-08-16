NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as the Attorney General will be met with protesters ahead of his speech praising Miami-Dade County's work with ICE.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be making a South Florida stop on Wednesday, promoting work between Miami-Dade County and the federal government when it comes to turning over undocumented immigrants they have arrested.

Sessions will give remarks at PortMiami, along with officials from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. A press release sent by the Department of Justice did not say if Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez or any other officials from the county would be in attendance.

A number of groups were gathering to protest the visit by Sessions at the port.

Shortly after the administration of President Donald Trump announced they would cut funding for what were labeled "sanctuary cities," Gimenez announced they would comply with government requirements when it came to reporting undocumented immigrants in their custody who were arrested for other charges.

Despite impassioned pleas from the public, the county commission supported the decision to cooperate with ICE in a 9-3 vote.

The plan, a reversal of previous county policy, was met with criticism by immigration activists and members of minority communities in Miami-Dade. Gimenez recently announced the federal government awarded the county just over $480,000 for intelligence gathering and operations as a result of their work.