Prince Philip Won't Attend Public Engagements After August

Staff walk into Buckingham Palace, in London Thursday, May 4, 2017. A Buckingham Palace official told NBC News Thursday that the Royal household staff has been called to a meeting but there is "no cause for concern".

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, won't carry out public engagements starting this fall.

"The duke has full support of the queen," the palace said in a statement. Philip will still attened previously scheduled events through August.

The palace had called Queen Elizabeth II's closest aides and other royal officials into an unusual last-minute meeting early Thursday, NBC News reported. But officials told NBC News there was "no cause for concern."

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen and Philip would appear as scheduled at an event at St. James' Palace on Thursday morning.