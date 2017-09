NBC 6 has live cameras throughout South Florida that will be showing the effects Hurricane Irma will be having on South Florida.

The video player above will change to show different cameras.

CURRENTLY SHOWING: Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Earthcam.

Cameras we designate as Earthcam are courtesy www.earthcam.com.

Get full coverage of Hurricane Irma here.

South Florida Prepares for Potential Hurricane Irma Landfall