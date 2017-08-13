Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer, right, gestures during a news conference concerning the white nationalist rally and violence as Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, center, and Virginia Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, listen in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

A day after a tense white nationalist gathering in his city turned deadly, Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Michael Signer identified the civilian casualty — and expressed his displeasure with how President Donald Trump carried himself during the 2016 presidential campaign, NBC News reported.

“Old saying: when you dance with the devil, the devil doesn’t change, the devil changes you,” Signer said on Sunday’s “Meet The Press,” explaining why he previously said on Saturday that he hopes President Trump “looks himself in the mirror and thinks very deeply about who he consorted with.”

“I think they made a choice in that campaign,” Signer continued. “A very regrettable one, to really go to people’s prejudices, to go to the gutter.”

Singer said "these influences around the country, these anti-Semites, racists, Aryans, neo-Nazis, KKK," people who were "always in the shadows" have "been given a key and a reason to come into the light."

The mayor also named Heather Heyer, 32, as the woman who killed when a driver rammed his car into a group of anti-racist protesters demonstrating against an alt-right and white nationalist rally.



