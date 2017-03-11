Miami Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Victims

The City of Miami Police Department arrested one of their own officers Saturday.

Officer Jose R. Acosta was arrested following an internal affairs investigation. The investigation began following complaints from witnesses that Acosta allegedly robbed victims during traffic stops.

City of Miami Deputy Chief of Police Luis Cabrera confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

City of Miami Police Department conducted a joint investigation with Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on Friday which resulted in Acosta's arrest, Chief Cabrera said at a briefing Saturday afternoon.

Acosta was charged with one count of Armed Burglary of a Conveyance and one count of Armed Grand Theft, said Cabrera. Acosta was hired in May 2016; he is now "relieved of duty without pay, pending termination," Cabrera continued.

All participating agencies in the arrest will be holding a full news conference on Monday at 2 p.m.