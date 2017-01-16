Class-Action Suit Filed Against Milk Producers

Anyone who purchased milk in at least 15 states could be eligible for a cash payment from the National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF).

An antitrust lawsuit filed against the defendants alleges that members of the Cooperatives Working Together (CWT) prematurely slaughtered cows to limit production of milk — and therefore drive up prices. CWT was created by NMPF in 2003 and is a group of American dairy farmers, including Dairy Farmers of American, Inc., Land O' Lakes, Inc., Dairylea Cooperaive, Inc., and Agri-Mark, Inc.

According to the settlement on the website Bought Milk, the CWT has denied all allegations.

However, a $52 million settlement was reached in the class-action lawsuit. Any individual or entity who bought milk or milk products in 15 states from 2003 until now can apply to be a class member until Jan. 31.

The states included in the lawsuit are:

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin