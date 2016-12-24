Gunman Kills Woman, 81, in Philly Corner Store on Christmas Eve

A man dressed in all black gunned down an 81-year-old woman inside the Philadelphia corner store where she worked on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to Marie’s Grocery Store at S 6th and Titan streets in South Philadelphia around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, said investigators.

First responders found the elderly woman suffering from three gunshot wounds. Medics rushed her to Jefferson Hospital where the unidentified woman died a short time later, said police.

The gunman got away after firing 11 shots, said police. An 89-year-old woman was also working in the store at the time of the shooting, said police.

NBC10 cameras captured people crying outside the taped-off store that has been open for more than three decades.

Police didn’t immediately have a motive for the shooting but robbery didn't appear to be a reason considering the gunman took nothing from the store. Investigators hoped surveillance video from nearby could help in the search for the killer.