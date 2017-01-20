Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to fill the nation's capital for the inauguration of Donald Trump, and while the majority of those expected in Washington on Friday will be there to celebrate, some protesters plan to make sure their voices are heard.

Supporters gathered at security checkpoints along the National Mall early Friday morning, clutching their engraved tickets.

Watch Live Trump to Take Oath of Office Amid Pomp and Protests

But for a crowd at the Red Gate, there was a slight delay. Gates were expected to open at 6 a.m., but for an unknown reason the opening was pushed back 30 minutes.

The delays didn't dampen the spirit of supporters waiting to get inside the checkpoint. Some in the crowd began a chant of "USA!'' when the gates finally opened.

Protesters were also out in full force Friday.

A group of about 10 protesters tied themselves together to block an entrance for ticket holders at 10th and E streets NW. As they sat on the ground, a larger group cheered them on, chanting phrases like, "We won't be silent."

Eventually, police used pepper spray after things got physical between protesters and supporters. News4's Mark Segraves said "you can taste the pepper spray in the air."

Meanwhile, at Union Station, supporters and protesters arriving in the District were able to find some common ground.

Linwood Yarborough, a Trump supporter from South Carolina, spent some time Friday chatting with a man who traveled from California to protest the inauguration.

"I just think it is wonderful to see people pro and con. Freedom is great and we are so fortunate in this country that we can have freedom of speech and we can have a difference of opinion," Linwood said. "But we should all come together as a nation and move forward, and I hope to see some of that."

In another exchange, a group of Trump supporters from Tennessee asked a protester from New York to take a picture with them. The group laughed and talked as the supporters gave a thumbs-up and the protester gave a thumbs-down.

Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present for Inauguration Day festivities, a celebration that takes over the city, closing roads and taxing the city's Metro transit system.

Video Memorable Lines From Presidential Inaugurations

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET, with a musical prelude.

Just after noon, Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

Trump and Pence are slated to participate in the traditional inaugural parade at 3 p.m. ET, with forecasts showing cloudy skies and showers.

More than 60 House Democrats plan to boycott Trump's inauguration ceremony, an unprecedented break with the bipartisan tradition of celebrating the peaceful transfer of power. Among their reasons are Trump's treatment of women, minorities and the disabled during the campaign and alleged links between his team and Russia.