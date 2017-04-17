Customatic Recalls Adjustable Beds Due to Electric Shock Hazard | NBC Bay Area
Customatic Recalls Adjustable Beds Due to Electric Shock Hazard

The beds were sold at Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide

    CPSC
    Customatic adjustable bed recalled.

    Customatic Beds has recalled its adjustable beds due to an electric shock hazard.

    According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bed’s side-mounted AC outlets can pose an electric shock hazard to consumers.

    Customatic Bed Recall 3

    Recalled Customatic bed base.
    Photo credit: CPSC

    The recall involves the bases of Customatic adjustable beds. The beds were sold at Sleepy’s and other mattress stores nationwide from June 2012 through January 2017 for about $1,500.

    The powered adjustable sleep system was offered in all bed sizes and sold with handheld remote controls, allowing the head and/or the foot of the bed mattress to be moved up and down.

    Recalled Customatic bed base.
    Photo credit: CPSC

    No injuries have been reported. CPSC urges consumers to immediately stop using the AC plug on the side of the bed and contact Customatic Beds at 844-815-9023 from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday to schedule a free inspection and repair.

    For more information on the recall, visit www.customaticbeds.com and click on Recall Notice.

    Model Numbers:

    RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH4-AC

    RI-AB52-A18-WWM-L-U-H-CCBH2-AC

    RI-ABF-A18-WWM-N6SL-106-L-U-AC-H-CC4B

    RI-ABF-A18-WWM-ESF-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B

    RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC4B

    RI-ABC-A18-WWM-N8SL-107-L-U-AC-LM-CC2B

    Reflexion 7

    CM-ABDS-A18-WWM-U-S-AC-PLBS-DR-LM

    PB-ABL-A18-WWM-DR-AC

    CM-ABD-A18-WWM-AC

    CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W8-SR

    CM-ABT-A18-WWM-U-AC-SR

    CM-ABF-A18-WWM-U-AC-W-SR-H

    F04-00004

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago
