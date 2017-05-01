Firefighter Shot in Dallas; Massive Police Response

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A Dallas firefighter has been shot and police officers are pinned down by gunfire from an active shooter, the Dallas Police Association says.

Dallas police and firefighters independently confirmed the shooting along the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue in East Dallas.

The condition of the firefighter is not known, though Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms the injured firefighter was taken to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas. NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff noted a large DFR presence at the hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.



The incident is taking place not far from the intersection of Dolphin Road and Interstate 30. Dolphin Road is closed in both directions and a temporary flight restriction is likely forthcoming. Traffic on Interstate 30 appears unaffected.



People are urged to avoid the area.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.