Suspect in Custody After Report of Shooting at NH Hospital

A suspect is in custody after federal, state and local law enforcement officials responded to reports of an active shooter at New Hampshire's largest hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Lebanon police said they are still securing the area to make sure there are no further hazards after responding to reports of an active shooter at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. Special agents from ATF's Boston office and representatives of the New Hampshire attorney general's office, including state police, have also confirmed they are responding to the scene.

Although authorities have not confirmed whether there was an active shooting, SWAT teams responded and heavily armed officers have been sweeping the grounds.

A silver SUV at the entrance of the hospital's campus has been surrounded by police after the hospital was locked down following the reports of an active shooter; however, it's unclear whether this vehicle was involved or exactly how. A BOLO for the vehicle was issued by Lebanon police earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The name of the suspect wasn't immediately released by officials. It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Police were looking for a man described as 6'1" tall, with salt and pepper blonde hair, wearing a red camoflage shirt and possibly carrying a camoflage backpack, according to Dartmouth College in neighboring Hanover.

Dartmouth College also clarified its Hanover campus was not on lockdown and classes are going on as scheduled; however, it asked people to not go back to the Lebanon campus and that a family and visitor center is being set up.

No further information was immediately available, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Lora Charbonneau said she and her husband, who is an officer, were on their way to Dartmouth-Hitchcock to see his mother when they got a call about an active shooter and lockdown at the hospital.

"We got here as quick as we could and obviously we couldn't go any further," she said. "My husband being the wonderful officer he is, obviously, jumped right out and volunteered to do whatever he could, so he's out there directing traffic."

Check back as this story develops.